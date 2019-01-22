Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

“Roma” de Alfonso Cuarón recibió el martes 10 nominaciones a los premios Oscar, incluyendo a mejor película, mejor cinta en lengua extranjera, mejor dirección, mejor actriz, para la debutante Yalitza Aparicio, y mejor actriz de reparto para Marina de Tavira.

La cinta mexicana también recibió candidaturas por su guión original, cinematografía, mezcla de sonido y edición de sonido.

“The Favourite” de Yorgos Lanthimos también obtuvo 10 nominaciones.

Ambas se medirán por el premio a la mejor película con “A Star Is Born”, ″Green Book”, ″Black Panther”, ″BlacKkKlansman”, ″Bohemian Rhapsody” y “Vice”.

La lista de nominados a la 91ra entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia, según se anunció el martes, son:

Mejor película: “A Star Is Born”, “Roma”, “Green Book”, “The Favourite”, “Black Panther”, “BlacKkKlansman”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Vice”.

Dirección: Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”; Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”; Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”; Adam McKay, “Vice”.

Actor: Christian Bale, “Vice”; Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”; Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”; Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”; Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Actriz: Glenn Close, “The Wife”; Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”; Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”; Olivia Coleman, “The Favourite”; Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”.

Actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”; Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”; Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”; Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”; Sam Rockwell, “Vice”.

Actriz de reparto: Amy Adams, “Vice”; Marina de Tavira, “Roma”; Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”; Emma Stone, “The Favourite”; Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”.

Película en lengua extranjera: “Never Look Away” (Alemania); “Shoplifters” (Japón); “Capernaum” (Líbano); “Roma” (México); “Cold War” (Polonia).

Guión adaptado: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, “BlacKkKlansman”, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, “If Beale Street Could Talk”, “A Star Is Born”.

Guión original: “First Reformed”, “Green Book”, “Roma”, “The Favourite”, “Vice”.

Cinta animada: “Incredibles 2”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, “Mirai”, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Isle Of Dogs”.

Corto animado: “Animal Behaviour”, “Bao”, “Late Afternoon”, “One Small Step”, “Weekends”.

Diseño de producción:

Cinematografía: “Cold War”, “The Favourite”, “Never Look Away”, “Roma”, “A Star Is Born”.

Mezcla de sonido: “Black Panther”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “First Man”, “Roma”, “A Star Is Born”.

Edición de sonido: “A Quiet Place”, “Black Panther”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “First Man”, “Roma”.

Música original: “Black Panther”, ″BlacKkKlansman”, ″If Beale Street Could Talk”, ″Isle of Dogs”, ″Mary Poppins Returns”.

Canción original:

Diseño de vestuario: “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, “Black Panther”, “The Favourite”, “Mary Poppins Returns”, “Mary Queen of Scots”.

Documental (largometraje): “Free Solo”, “Minding The Gap”, “Of Fathers and Sons”, “RBG”, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”.

Documental (cortometraje): “Black Sheep”, “End Game”, “Lifeboat”, “A Night at the Garden”, “Period. End of Sentence.”

Edición: “BlacKkKlansman”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Green Book”, “The Favourite”, “Vice”.

Maquillaje y peinado: “Border”, “Mary Queen of Scots”, “Vice”.

Cortometraje: “Detainment”, “Fauve”, “Marguerite”, “Mother”, “Skin”.

Efectos visuales: “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Christopher Robin”, “First Man”, “Ready Player One”, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

Los Premios de la Academia se entregarán el domingo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles.