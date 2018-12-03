VOA Noticias – Covering the Venezuelan exodus in Social Media – Webby Awards Entry

Eleven days, three borders, more than 504447 interactions and 5.5 million people reached, VOA Noticias coverage of the Venezuelan crisis for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram produced original and timely information for young Latin Americans.

Our social media followers were invited to learn about personal situations and explore people’s houses, tents, camps, and situations that thousands of Venezuelans encounter daily when they decide to leave their country.

We used 360 videos to document borders without governments’ presence, as well as UN camps, and neighborhoods that have changed due the arrival of Venezuelan refugees.

Facebook Lives brought the light to hundreds of refugees who after fleeing their country found themselves trap in a border immigration station between Ecuador and Colombia. People who walked for more than 20 days, crossing countries without ha having money or access to WiFi.

We talked to new arrived Venezuelans and also to those who have been in Brazil for a few months. We talked to people who knowing the food and security shortage in their native country, had decided to go back. We hear the voices of locals and officials who are coping and trying to cope with the new migrants.

Our social media feeds serve as a platform to document this crisis and illustrate people of the continent about this imitate challenge for the region.

At the same time, many of our social media publications became also the platform for Venezuelans to exchange tips, expectations and concerns about their current situation living under the Nicolás Maduro’s government and for others, about their challenges or possible next steps.

In addition to our original Social Media content, we updated a Live Blog with all these publications.

