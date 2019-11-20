"Bad guy" Billie Eilish, Lizzo y Lil Nas X dominan nominaciones al Grammy

El miércoles fueron anunciadas las nominaciones a los premios Grammy, los más prestigiosos de la industria discográfica estadounidense.

Nuevos artistas como Lizzo, Billie Eilish y el rapero country Lil Nas X dominaron las nominaciones a los Grammy que favorecieron la diversidad y las mujeres sobre estrellas establecidas como Taylor Swift y Ed Sheeran.

Lizzo, la cantante de "Truth Hurts" y "Juice" obtuvo ocho reconocimientos, incluyendo en las categorías principales de álbum y disco del año y mejor nuevo artista.

Eilish, de 17 años, la sensación del pop alternativo "Bad Guy" de Los Ángeles, recibió seis, junto con el rapero negro y gay Lil Nas X, de 20 años, cuyo pegadizo "Old Town Road" con Billy Ray Cyrus encabezó los singles de Billboard para un récord de 19 semanas este año.

Ariana Grande obtuvo cinco nominaciones, entre ellas por su éxito "7 Rings", mientras que Beyoncé obtuvo cuatro, principalmente por las canciones que escribió para la nueva versión de la película animada "The Lion King".

Cinco de los ocho nominados al álbum del año son mujeres y cuatro artistas competirán por grabación del año, inyectando nueva vida en los Grammy, que tienen fama de premiar casi siempre a los mismos artistas.

Taylor Swift, cuyo nuevo álbum "Lover" es uno de los más vendidos del año, fue omitida por segundo año consecutivo en las categorías de álbum y registro del año, junto con el cantante y compositor británico Ed Sheeran.

Swift recibió tres nominaciones: canción del año para "Lover", mejor álbum vocal pop y actuación pop solista.

Otros rechazados incluyen la banda de K-Pop BTS, que tiene muchos seguidores en los Estados Unidos; Bruce Springsteen, cuyo álbum "Western Stars" fue bien recibido; los recién reunidos Jonas Brothers que obtuvieron una sola nominación por el sencillo "Sucker"; y los cantantes británicos Sam Smith y Lewis Capaldi.

A continuación la lista de nominaciones en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles, California, el 26 de enero, cuya anfitriona será Alicia Keys.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP (SOLISTA)

“Spirit” Beyonce

“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

“The Lion King: The Gift” Beyonce

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

“thank u, next” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” Ed Sheeran

“Lover” Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” Dreamville

“Championships” Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” 21 Savage

“Igor” Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” YBN Cordae

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

“Love Again” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” Lucky Daye

“Come Home” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

“Desperate Man” Eric Church

“Stronger Than Truth” Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin” Tanya Tucker.